Millions across Southern California are under flood threat that could snarl travel ahead of the holiday weekend

By Aya Elamroussi, Robert Shackelford and Sara Tonks, CNN

(CNN) — More than 25 million people across Southern California are under flood alerts Thursday as an atmospheric river threatens to dump heavy rain that could trigger travel delays and road closures ahead of the holiday weekend.

The atmospheric river has already poured 4 inches of rain across the region from late Tuesday to late Wednesday. As of early Thursday, it’s lashing Southern California with rainfall rates over 2 inches per hour, leading to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

What is an atmospheric river?

Parts of Ventura County are under an evacuation warning until noon Friday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Across most of Southern California, rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are likely, according to the weather service. Another 5 to 10 inches of rain are possible on and below south-facing foothills and coastal slopes, the weather service said.

Flood watches are in effect through Thursday evening for parts of the Los Angeles area, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Palm Springs. Urban flash flooding also is possible in lower elevation areas closer into the Los Angeles basin, the weather service warned.

“Some of this flooding is expected to be significant and potentially life threatening in nature, with extensive roadway flooding, rock and mudslides, debris flows near recent burn scars, and significant creek flooding all a possibility … into Thursday,” the weather service warned.

A moderate risk for excessive rainfall – a Level 3 of 4 – is also in effect Thursday for parts of Southern California, including the Los Angeles metro area. Rainfall totals across higher elevations northwest of Los Angeles could reach 10 inches through Thursday evening before the storm leaves the region.

“The storm will bring snow to parts of the Sierra Nevada, where higher elevations are under a winter storm warning through Thursday morning.” Between 3 and 6 inches of additional snowfall are possible between 8,000 and 9,000 feet. And up to a foot of additional snowfall is possible above 9,000 feet, with wind gusts possibly reaching up to 45 mph.

Earlier this week, a small tornado briefly hit part of Northern California – a relatively infrequent event for the state this time of year. An EF-1 tornado was reported Tuesday evening in Oroville, about 70 miles north of Sacramento, causing tree and minor structure damage, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The tornado was on the ground from 5:40 to 5:42 p.m. PT, and no injuries or deaths were reported.

California gets about one December tornado on average, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Extreme weather also has battered the opposite coast this week as torrential rain and devastating flooding tormented parts of the Northeast.

More than 130,000 power customers in Maine have suffered without power for days as temperatures plunge near or below freezing in much of the state.

But the number of outages as well as the river gauges continue to improve, with only two gauges at major flood stage across the Northeast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Holly Yan contributed to this report.

