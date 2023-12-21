Jury reaches verdict in trial of 3 Tacoma police officers accused of killing Black man who died in police custody

By Veronica Miracle and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine, who are accused of killing Manuel “Manny” Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Washington state.

Burbank and Collins are charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter, while Rankine is charged with first-degree manslaughter, according to court records. All three have pleaded not guilty.

The officers are accused of unlawfully using deadly force on Ellis when attempting to arrest him in March 2020, for allegedly “trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles.” Part of the arrest was caught on video by a witness who testified during the trial. Ellis could also be heard crying, “I can’t breathe,” on police dispatch audio.

His death came months before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protest movement against racism and police violence known as Black Lives Matter.

If convicted, each officer faces up to life in prison. The standard sentencing range for second-degree murder with no prior criminal history is 10 to 18 years in prison, while the standard sentencing range for first-degree manslaughter with no prior criminal history is 6.5 to 8.5 years in prison, according to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.

The verdict is expected to be read in court at approximately 6 p.m. ET.

According to police, the officers tried to arrest Ellis on March 3, 2020, leading to a physical altercation in which they tackled him and restrained him on the ground.

Parts of the arrest were caught on video by a driver, a nearby doorbell camera as well as police dispatch audio. Ellis repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” according to the prosecution’s statement of probable cause.

The cause of his death was respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.

According to court documents, Burbank and Collins “tackled and struck Ellis multiple times, applied an LVNR (Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint) on Ellis, and shot him with a taser three times, all without justification.” They also failed to render aid or call for medical help and put him in “hogtie restraints,” according to the documents.

Rankine is accused of holding Ellis in the prone position and applying pressure to his back despite hearing the man say he could not breathe, court documents said.

Defense attorneys have argued Ellis died not from the restraint but from a lethal amount of methamphetamine in his system and his preexisting heart conditions, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.

Pierce County, Washington, reached a $4 million settlement agreement with Ellis’ family in March 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

