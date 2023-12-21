Jake Gyllenhaal is ripped in first look at remake of Patrick Swayze classic ‘Road House’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Jake Gyllenhaal is taking a tip from the late, great Patrick Swayze and bringing the brawn in the first look at a buzzy new movie.

An Amazon Studios sizzle reel released on Thursday included an intense glimpse Gyllenhaal in “Road House,” the remake due next year of the 1989 action movie starring his “Donnie Darko” costar Swayze.

The brief clip shows Gyllenhaal shirtless, with huge rippling muscles, in what appears to be a boxing ring with rowdy onlookers cheering (or catcalling) behind him.

The reimagined film follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who “takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise,” according to a press release distributed by the streamer last year.

The Swayze film costarred Kelly Lynch, and in it, the “Ghost” actor played a bouncer who must tame outlaws at a wild Missouri nightspot called The Double Deuce.

The new movie, directed by “Go” helmer Doug Liman, costars Daniela Melchior and “White Lotus” actor Lukas Gage.

This isn’t the first time Gyllenhaal has teased his extremely sculpted physique for the new film.

In March, he made a surprise appearance at UFC 285 in Las Vegas, Nevada, while shooting scenes for the movie.

Gyllenhaal took part in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who also appears in “Road House,” before they shot a scene together.

Previously, Gyllenhaal played a boxer in the 2015 film “Southpaw.”

The new “Road House” releases March 21 on Prime Video.

