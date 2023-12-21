Former El Paso County music teacher and bus driver sentenced for sexual assault on a child

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Thursday that a former music teacher and bus driver in El Paso County has been sentenced for Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Unlawful Sexual Contact, and Enticement of a Child.

RELATED: Court documents show El Paso County music teacher faced prior accusations of child sex assault

According to EPCSO, 59-year-old Rover Gordon has been sentenced to two terms of six years confinement in the Department of Corrections to run consecutively for a total of 12 years. He was also sentenced to 20 years to life in the Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program.

RELATED: El Paso County church music teacher and former bus driver accused of sexual assault on a child

Gordon was arrested on April 13 after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit (SVU) received a report of a sexual assault on a child on April 10. The parents of a 14-year-old boy found inappropriate text messages between their child and Gordon. The child was interviewed by a certified Forensic Interviewer and SVU obtained further evidence before arresting Gordon.

According to EPCSO, Gordon was a music teacher at the First United Pentecostal Church in Security-Widefield and served as a school bus driver for a couple of different school districts throughout El Paso County in the past.