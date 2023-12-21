Ecuador investigates the kidnapping of a British businessman and former honorary consul

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian authorities are investigating the kidnapping of a British businessman and former honorary consul, who was rescued by police after being abducted over the weekend. The prosecutors’ press office said that several units are following some leads after police arrested nine suspects linked to the kidnapping of Colin Armstrong, but it didn’t provide further details. Ecuador has been engulfed in recent years in a surge of violence tied to drug trafficking, including homicides and kidnappings.

