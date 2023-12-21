Chatty robot helps seniors fight loneliness through AI companionship
By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Some American senior citizens have a new companion to help them combat loneliness: a robot. ElliQ is a tabletop device that uses artificial intelligence to conduct humanlike conversations with its owners. Its creators have designed the device for senior citizens who live alone. Created by an Israeli company, ElliQ is being distributed throughout New York and in some Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Washington counties. Users say the robot is a friendly and intelligent companion. However, one university psychologist worries the device will keep some seniors from seeking out human contact. Social service workers distributing ElliQ agree that human interaction is best but not always available for seniors.