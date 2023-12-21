Annual Salvation Army toy distribution provides gifts for 1,500+ kids in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army is hosting its annual toy distribution; this year, the program will help more than six hundred families in Colorado Springs to ensure each child receives a toy.

The Salvation Army provides three gifts to over fifteen hundred kids this year.

From bikes to dolls or games, the Salvation Army has been passing out thousands of toys, spreading joy across the city all morning.

There are over forty-five hundred toys and goodies for registered kids of all ages, and each child is set to receive three toys: one big one and two smaller ones.

The Salvation Army says they have been collecting toys since Thanksgiving.

They raised a majority of their money in two ways:

The first was the bell ringer you often see outside grocery stores.

For each hour someone was ringing that bell, El Paso County Salvation Army raised an average of fifty-nine dollars.

Which is almost three times more than the national average of twenty-two dollars per hour.

Captain Doug Hanson says the community support blows him away.

"I was shocked. It really is a great testament to this city. I have not seen a community that has ever given more," says Hanson.

One mother of three boys says she is eternally grateful for the support.

"It means a lot, actually. We're it. It's so helpful. Especially with everything that's going on right now and everything," says Candace Polo.

You may have noted Christmas trees in the front of stores like Walmart and other local businesses with tags hanging; these are Angel Trees.

Each tag has a child's name and a few things on their wish list.

Shoppers were able to purchase those items for the child, and today, those children get to receive those gifts.

Click here to find out how you can support the Salvation Army.