International Traveler Tests Positive for Measles in Colorado

DENVER, Co. (KRDO) -- State health officials have confirmed that an international traveler in Colorado tested positive for measles. The adolescent traveler arrived at the Denver International Airport on Dec. 13, 2023, and visited multiple counties. They have since been isolated since Dec. 18. The last confirmed case of measles in Colorado was back in January 2019.

Arapahoe County Public Health is leading the investigation, alongside other state and local public health agencies, to notify anyone who could have been directly exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious and serious infection, that can cause seizures, brain damage, ear infections, pneumonia, and death.

The MMR vaccine can prevent infection and is highly effective against measles. If exposed to measles, people who have received the vaccine do not need to get it again.

Measles is spread through the air and can remain in the air for up to two hours. For a list of symptoms please click the link here.