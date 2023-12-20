Vigil held for 5-year-old migrant boy who died at Chicago shelter

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of migrants and other people have turned out for a vigil held for a 5-year-old migrant boy who died after becoming ill in a Chicago shelter. Jean Carlos Martinez was a resident at a shelter in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital on Sunday. A social worker who spoke at the vigil Wednesday night said Martinez’ death was preventable and predictable. She says migrants “deserve to be safe and cared for and living in humane conditions.” A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says six more people living in the shelter have been hospitalized this week.

