Swiss upper house seeks to ban display of racist, extremist symbols that incite hatred and violence

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s upper house of parliament has taken steps toward banning the use of racist symbols that excuse violent or extremist behavior, including speech, gestures and the display of flags that stir hatred, as well as the public wearing of symbols reminiscent of Nazi tyranny in Europe. The Council of States voted 23-16 with three abstentions on a proposal that would criminalize displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space – though lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.