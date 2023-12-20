Singer David Daniels no longer in singers’ union following guilty plea to sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Countertenor David Daniels is no longer a member of the union for singers following his guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault. The 57-year-old and his husband, Scott Walters, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, on Aug. 4. They both were sentenced to eight years’ probation and required to register as sex offenders. American Guild of Musical Artists spokeswoman Alicia Cook wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Daniels no longer is a member of the union and AGMA could not comment further because of an ongoing internal disciplinary proceeding.

