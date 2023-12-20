Skip to Content
Shooting in Colorado Springs leaves one victim injured

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Stetson Hill Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Wolf Valley Dr., at 9:30 p.m. on Wolf Valley Dr.

One Victim was in a vehicle when the deputies arrived at the scene and another victim was taken to a local hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

The Assualt team has taken over the investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation that will be updated when more information is released.

