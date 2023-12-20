Pueblo PD still seeking information on incident involving vehicle driving into Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is still seeking information about an incident that occurred in November that culminated in a vehicle crashing through the doors of the Pueblo Mall.

According to the PPD, on Nov. 14, officers responded to the mall on a possible drive-by shooting. They attempted to contact a man driving a Kia but he did not stop. After a pursuit through the parking lot, the man crashed the vehicle through the doors of the mall and into the food court. He was then taken into custody.

As the suspect was being arrested, he stated that there was a bomb in the car and authorities evacuated the building for several hours while they searched the vehicle and surrounding areas. Nothing was found.

The suspect who drove the vehicle into the mall was identified as 29-year-old Mario Arellano. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, and criminal mischief.

The PPD says its investigation into the incident is ongoing and they are asking anyone who was present in the food court are of the mall to contact them at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.