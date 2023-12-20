Poland’s new government moves to free state media from previous team’s political control

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s new pro-European Union government says it has changed the directors of state television, radio and the government-run news agency as it embarked on the path of freeing publicly-owned media from the political control of the previous nationalist conservative administration. Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s Cabinet took office last week. It has made it a priority to restore objectivity and free expression in state media. The previous government under the Law and Justice party used state media as aggressive propaganda tools to attack Tusk and the opposition and to spread its euroskeptic views.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.