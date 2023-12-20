Party of Pakistan’s popular ex-premier Imran Khan says he’ll contest upcoming elections from prison

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The party of Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan says he will run in upcoming parliamentary elections from prison. Legal experts say this is possible while Khan’s appeal of his conviction in a corruption case is being considered. The 71-year-old former prime minister is Pakistan’s most well-known opposition figure. He was disqualified from holding public office months ago, but he has challenged the ruling by the country’s election commission. His spokesman says Khan will contest the February vote in the cities of Lahore, Mianwali and Islamabad.

