New tower at surfing venue in Tahiti blowing up again as problem issue for Paris Olympic organizers

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will continue on a new tower for judges and TV cameras at the surfing venue in Tahiti. That’s despite the sport’s governing body saying it no longer supports the controversial project. The International Surfing Association said Tuesday that it doesn’t want the aluminum tower to be built in the lagoon at Teahupo’o. That’s the site for Olympic surfing next July, chosen because of its world-famous giant waves. The ISA suggested that judges could follow the competitions from a tower built on land, rather than at sea. But Paris Games organizers said Wednesday that suggestion has already been examined and discarded. Chief Paris Games organizer Tony Estanguet said: “The project continues. That’s the wish of the local actors.”

