New lawsuit against the US by protesters alleges negligence, battery in 2020 clashes in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who were injured by federal law enforcement officers in Portland more than three years ago have filed a new lawsuit alleging negligence and battery. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that following the protests, lawsuits were filed against the Trump administration, federal law enforcement agencies and individual officers. But many of the lawsuits relied on a type of claim that the U.S. Supreme Court has since gutted. Tuesday’s lawsuit raises similar issues and involves the same injured protesters but was filed under a different federal legal theory, says David Sugerman, one of the attorneys involved.