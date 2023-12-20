Minor charged in shooting near Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has provided an update on a shooting that happened Tuesday night in northeast Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the shooting happened Tuesday night at 9:30 in the 8700 block of Wolf Valley Dr. One victim was contacted in a vehicle while another was dropped off at a local hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CSPD, one of the victims is a teenage juvenile. The other victim is a teenage adult. The juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault, and possession of a handgun.

CSPD said they will not be releasing any identities at this time. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.