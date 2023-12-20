Methamphetamine, fentanyl drive record homeless deaths in Portland, Oregon, annual report finds

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Homeless deaths in Oregon’s Multnomah County, home to Portland, have reached a new, somber record. According to an annual county report released Wednesday, at least 315 homeless people died in 2022. That is a 63% increase compared with 2021. The increase is partly because this year’s report, for the first time, includes data from hospitals in addition to figures from the county medical examiner. More than half of last year’s deaths were from drug overdoses. Methamphetamine contributed to 85% of overdose fatalities, and fentanyl contributed to 74%. Homicides accounted for 8% of the fatalities. The report comes homelessness nationwide this year jumped a dramatic 12% to its highest reported level.

