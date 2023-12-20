Judge weighs request to stop nation’s first execution by nitrogen, in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has heard diverging arrguments over a request to block what would be the nation’s first execution by nitrogen gas. Attorneys for Alabama inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith asked for a preliminary injunction stopping his Jan. 25 execution by nitrogen hypoxia. They say the method violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment and the mask fitted to seal over his nose and mouth would interfere with his ability to pray with his spiritual adviser. The state attorney general’s office urged the judge to reject the request, saying the method is humane.

