Judge halts California law that would have banned carrying firearms in many public spaces

By Nouran Salahieh and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday blocked parts of a California law that would have banned the concealed carrying of firearms in certain “sensitive places,” including places of worship, public libraries, amusement parks, zoos and sporting events.

California is planning to file an appeal of the decision, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday, adding that “the court got this wrong.”

The law, among a series of gun control measures signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September, applies to those with licenses to carry a concealed weapon.

US District Judge Cormac Carney granted a preliminary injunction, and indicated that provisions of Senate Bill 2 that were being challenged “unconstitutionally deprive” concealed carry holders of their rights to carry a handgun.

The judge called the coverage of California’s law “sweeping, repugnant to the Second Amendment, and openly defiant of the Supreme Court.”

“SB2 turns nearly every public place in California into a ‘sensitive place,’ effectively abolishing the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding and exceptionally qualified citizens to be armed and to defend themselves in public,” Carney wrote in his order.

The list of plaintiffs in the challenge to the law include California Rifle and Pistol Association and Gun Owners of America.

In a statement to CNN, Newsom said the ruling “greenlights the proliferation of guns in our hospitals, libraries, and children’s playgrounds — spaces, which should be safe for all.”

“California will keep fighting to defend our laws and to enshrine a Right to Safety in the Constitution. The lives of our kids depend on it,” he added.

Attorney General Bonta said Senate Bill 2 does adhere to the guidelines set by the Supreme Court.

“If allowed to stand, this decision would endanger communities by allowing guns in places where families and children gather,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Guns in sensitive public places do not make our communities safer, but rather the opposite. More guns in more sensitive places makes the public less safe; the data supports it.”

The attorney general noted that the judge’s decision does not address prohibitions on carrying guns in other places not challenged in the lawsuits, including schools, airports and legislative offices. “Those restrictions remain in full effect,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.