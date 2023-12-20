Federal agency wants to fine Wisconsin sawmill $1.4 million for violations found after teen’s death

FLORENCE, Wis. (AP) — A federal agency wants to fine a northern Wisconsin sawmill more than $1 million after inspectors said they found “egregious” violations at the sawmill following a June accident that killed a teenage worker. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fining Florence Hardwoods LLC $1.4 million for numerous violations of federal safety and health regulations. The company says it plans to appeal. Florence Hardwoods had previously agreed to pay nearly $191,000 and stop hiring children under 16 to settle a federal lawsuit labor regulators filed against the mill. That lawsuit was filed after 16-year-old Michael Schuls died July 1, two days after he was injured at the sawmill.

