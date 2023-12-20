European Super League: EU’s top court to deliver ruling on controversial soccer case

By Ben Morse, Patrick Sung and John Sinnott, CNN

(CNN) — The European Union’s top court will issue its ruling on the European Super League (ESL) case on Thursday, with its judgment keenly anticipated by a number of leading soccer clubs as well as fans and governing bodies.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) will deliver its judgment on whether two of soccer’s top governing bodies – FIFA and UEFA – were legally permitted to block the formation of the controversial breakaway league in 2021. The case was referred to the CJEU by a Madrid court.

The ESL’s “anti-monopoly” case against European governing body UEFA seeks to establish whether its “dominant” position in the continent’s soccer is legal, according to A22 Sports Management CEO Bernd Reichart.

A22 was formed to “sponsor and assist in the creation of the new European Super League,” according to its website.

“All domestic leagues are operated and managed by participating clubs themselves. It’s only at European level where clubs have no say,” Reichart said in a recent video on A22’s website.

“But we firmly believe in the court and the European Union laws which guide it.”

CNN reached out to world governing body FIFA and UEFA for comment ahead of Thursday’s ruling.

A 48-hour collapse

On April 18, 2021, 12 of Europe’s biggest, most successful and financially powerful clubs announced their intention to break away from the current UEFA competition format and create a Super League. The idea was to guarantee 15 clubs a place in the 20-team competition every season, regardless of performance on the pitch.

The 20 teams would be made up of the 12 founding members as well as three other permanent unnamed clubs and five others who would qualify every year.

However, after vehement opposition from fans and the wider public – with many saying it was a power grab intended to guarantee the Super League’s founding members status and revenue – the plans were scrapped just 48 hours later, though Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona remain committed to the project.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur pulled out of the ESL project but were subsequently handed financial penalties by UEFA.

In July 2023, Serie A’s Juventus – one of the 12 founding members – said in a statement that the club had “initiated the procedure” to withdraw from the ESL, but that “under the applicable contractual terms, its exit will be completed and effective only if previously authorised by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona.”

‘European Sport Model’

UEFA attempted to ban Real, Barça and Juve from competing in the Champions League, but a Spanish court ruling forced UEFA to pause the disciplinary case in June 2021.

In December 2022, a non-binding EU Opinion by Advocate General Athanasios Rantos at the CJEU said: “The FIFA-UEFA rules under which any new competition is subject to prior approval are compatible with EU competition law.”

The opinion also outlined that, while Super League clubs would be allowed to set up their separate competition, they would not be able to demand participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions if both governing bodies refused consent. As a result, the punishments for the Super League clubs would be fully compliant with EU laws.

At the time, UEFA issued a statement welcoming Rantos’ opinion.

UEFA said it was “an encouraging step towards preserving the existing dynamic and democratic governance structure of the European football pyramid … [while reinforcing] the central role of federations in protecting the sport, upholding fundamental principles of sporting merit and open access across our members.”

However, lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont, who is advising A22, told CNN Sport via email that Rantos’ opinion had been “contradicted” in another case involving UEFA, Belgium soccer club Antwerp and the EU’s freedom of movement rules.

According to Dupont, an opinion on that case from Maciej Szpunar, who is First Advocate General at the Court of Justice, “in substance … stated that no article in the EU Treaties grants a mandate to UEFA to enforce any ‘European Sport Model’ whatsoever.

“And that UEFA is bound to be caught in a permanent conflict of interests since it is at the same time a commercial operator and a regulator of the very market that it dominates commercially,” added Dupont of Szpunar’s opinion, which was delivered in March 2023.

The CJEU is now expected to issue its final judgment on Thursday.

Revamped competition

In February this year, the organizers of the ESL unveiled a revamped competition with “60 to 80 teams.”

The renewed efforts to revive the ESL by A22 follows a decision by the Madrid High Court earlier in 2023 to restore the injunction issued in 2021 to protect the Super League, its clubs and participants from sanctions by UEFA, FIFA and their affiliated federations and leagues.

“UEFA and FIFA enjoy a self-proclaimed monopoly on transnational club football,” Dupont said in his email to CNN ahead of Thursday’s ruling. “The door is closed: no access to the market for anyone but them.

“The key issue is: will they still enjoy that monopoly on 21st December? Or will the ECJ open the door, one way or another?”

