Chicago Bears player, healthcare workers help spread cheer to family who welcomed baby, lost son

HAZEL CREST, Illinois (WLS) — A south suburban family is balancing feelings of joy and grief this holiday season.

A mother and father welcomed a new baby girl into the world, while dealing with the loss of a son.

The Chicago Bears and Advocate Health Care stepped in to spread some cheer to a family who could use it.

There were tears from the start.

“A lot of emotion, happiness and sadness,” Kim Morris said.

Morris and her family were surprised by Chicago Bears longsnapper Patrick Scales and healthcare workers from Advocate.

There were toys, diapers, gift cards and even stockings for each member of the family.

“Thankful, emotional, soon as I seen her get off the elevator, tears started rolling down,” medical assistant Latanya Cross said.

Cross was there as Morris gave birth to her baby daughter last month. But Cross was also there when Morris learned the diagnosis for her 12-year old son, Jayden.

“The last thing I really remember him telling me was when I gave birth to his sister. He said, ‘I’m so happy for you mom,’ even though he was very sick and nearing the end,” Morris said.

Jayden had been diagnosed with a rare form of adrenal cancer just days before he passed. This kind of cancer is only found in one in one million Americans.

“I gave birth to his sister, my daughter, and then in the same week he passed away, and I had to say goodbye to him,” Morris said.

Not even a month later, Morris and her family has to navigate the holidays, knowing they’re missing an important piece.

Jayden would’ve turned 13 on Christmas Day, but it’s also Malika’s first Christmas.

“She is a pretty good baby. She’s a blessing, too. My other children keep me going, too, but she really keeps me busy,” Morris said.

Morris has a message for parents out there.

She said, do your best to enjoy every moment, even when times are challenging because you never know when it could be over.

