A pro-peace Russian presidential hopeful submits documents to register as a candidate

A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine has presented her documents to Russia’s Central Election Commission to register as a candidate for the country’s 2024 presidential election. Regional legislator Yekaterina Duntsova hopes to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin, promoting her vision of a “humane” Russia “that’s peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.” Speaking to journalists in Moscow on Wednesday, Duntsova said she hoped the event would inspire her supporters. If she’s accepted as an independent candidate, the former journalist would next need to gather 300,000 signatures of support from at least 40 Russian regions.

