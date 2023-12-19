Shooting investigation Tuesday night near Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting is under investigation Tuesday night northeast of Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a victim with a gunshot wound was found at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Black Forest Road. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office said there is also a large police presence at Legacy Peak Elementary, which is not far from the intersection where the victim was located.

Both the sheriff's office and the Colorado Springs Police Department are on scene.

No further information is available at this time. KRDO is working to learn more about the situation and will update this article once we know more.