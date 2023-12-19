Playing live, ‘Nutcracker’ musicians bring unseen signature to holiday staple

PHOENIX (AP) — “The Nutcracker” is a holiday staple, and for Ballet Arizona and many other productions around the world, a pit full of musicians is part of the tradition. Shows can turn to recordings as they weather costs or crises like recessions. But fans, musicians and the unions that represent them say the live music brings an unseen signature to each show. In New York, a production considered the quintessential American “Nutcracker” show opened minutes after musicians agreed to a contract. In Los Angeles, a company gives audiences both options; and in Phoenix, during the Great Recession tied to the 2008 housing crisis, the show put musicians on hiatus.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.