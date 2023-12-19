New York City faulted for delays in getting emergency food aid to struggling families

Advocacy groups say thousands of struggling families in New York City are waiting unacceptably long times to receive emergency food and cash aid. The groups, including The Legal Aid Society, filed a contempt motion Monday in federal court in Manhattan asking a judge to order the city to reduce backlogs and comply with a 2005 court ruling. That ruling says the city must provide expedited food aid benefits within seven days, but advocates say many families have waited more than a week for benefits. City officials say they’re working to address the backlogs while handling a major increase in applications.

