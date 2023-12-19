More than 2,000 mine workers extend underground protest into second day in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — More than 2,000 workers remain underground for a second day in a protest over pay and benefits at a platinum mine in South Africa. The mine is owned by Implats, which is one of the world’s biggest platinum miners. The firm has suspended work at the mine and calls the protest illegal. It says representatives from the National Union of Mineworkers went underground to meet with the workers but the protest “remains unresolved.” South Africa is by far the world’s largest platinum producer.

