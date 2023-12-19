Lawsuit against former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice dismissed after she turns over records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit against former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack has been dismissed after Roggensack turned over all records she had related to her work investigating possible impeachment of a sitting justice. None of the records Roggensack produced earlier this month shed any light on the impeachment advice she actually gave to Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Two other former justices Vos tapped for recommendations, David Prosser and Jon Wilcox, both advised against impeachment. The liberal watchdog group American Oversight sued to get all of the records related to the possible impeachment. The group on Tuesday agreed to drop its case against Roggensack after her attorney said in court that all of her documents had been turned over.

