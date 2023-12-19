Japan’s trade shrinks in November, despite strong exports of vehicles and computer chips

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its exports fell slightly in November from a year earlier while imports declined nearly 12%. Exports to the rest of Asia were down 4%, while exports to the U.S. rose more than 5%. Shipments to China, Japan’s biggest single overseas market, fell more than 2%. Tepid global demand has been a drag on Japan’s economy, which depends heavily on export manufacturing. Recent weakness of the Japanese yen against the dollar has undercut its purchasing power for imports, while costs for oil and gas have fallen with a decline in oil prices since September.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.