Jake Paul will train with USA Boxing fighters, accompany team to Paris Olympics to raise exposure
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Paul is teaming up with USA Boxing to put a spotlight on the nation’s top competitors at the Paris Olympics. The YouTube star and professional boxer will train with Olympic qualifiers and other fighters at USA Boxing’s home base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next year and he will amplify their stardom on his social media channels. Paul also plans to accompany the U.S. team to France in July. Paul’s exposure could be a compelling asset for USA Boxing as it attempts to persuade fighters to compete for their country.