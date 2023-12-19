Former Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has sentenced a former Haitian senator to life in prison for conspiring to kill Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, which caused unprecedented turmoil in the Caribbean nation. John Joel Joseph is the third of 11 suspects detained and charged in Miami to be sentenced in what U.S. prosecutors have described as a plot hatched in both Haiti and Florida to hire mercenaries to kidnap or kill Moïse. The president was 53 when he was slain at his private home near the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince on July 7, 2021. Joseph is a well-known politician and opponent of the slain president’s Tet Kale party.

