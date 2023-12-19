Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars for joining a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol nearly three years ago. Charles Donohoe was the second Proud Boy to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to obstruct the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress for certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. His sentence could be a bellwether for other Proud Boys conspirators who agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. Donohoe apologized and expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced him on Tuesday to three years and four months in prison.

