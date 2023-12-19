Ex-New York Giants running back Derrick Ward arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former New York Giants running back Derrick Ward has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery. Police say the 43-year-old was arrested Monday in the North Hollywood area. He’s jailed on $250,000 bail. Police haven’t released other details. Ward had an eight-year NFL career. It started with his 2004 drafting with the New York Jets. He also played for the Giants, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans before retiring in 2012. Ward was with the Giants when they beat the undefeated New England Patriots in the 2008 Super Bowl, although he didn’t play because of a broken leg.

