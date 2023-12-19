Colorado Supreme Court disqualifies former President Donald Trump from 2024 ballot

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from holding the office of the President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Colorado Supreme Court says that because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the Presidential primary ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court's ruling will be on hold until January 4, 2024, the day before the Secretary’s deadline to certify the content of the presidential primary ballot. If review is sought in the Supreme Court before the hold expires, it shall remain in place and the Secretary will continue to be required to include President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot until the receipt of any order or mandate from the Supreme Court..

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold released the following statement.