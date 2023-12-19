Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution’s insurrection clause
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution’s insurrection clause.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Supreme Court declares Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency under Constitution’s insurrection clause.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.