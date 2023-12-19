Cameron Diaz says rumors about Jamie Foxx on their new film set are ‘crazy’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Cameron Diaz wants you to know she “had a blast” working with Jamie Foxx on “Back in Action,” her first movie in 10 years, despite hearing things that seemed to suggest otherwise.

“I really hate all of the things that were being said about our set,” Diaz said on Tuesday’s episode of the “Lipstick on the Rim” podcast, later adding it made her want to “scream at the top of your lungs, like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Describing Foxx as “the cheerleader for the entire crew,” Diaz said the set for the Netflix movie was great and that he was a “professional on every level.”

“The hiccups that happened throughout production are the natural kinds of things that happen,” she said.

She spoke directly to “everything that was said about our set up until” Foxx was hospitalized in April – a topic she was careful not to elaborate on other than to say the Oscar-winner is thriving now.

Addressing the “crazy stuff” she heard about the set, like how Foxx “was making everything miserable and how I was never going to make another movie again because of him,” Diaz said “it really made me angry.”

She further noted that when she tried to convince Foxx to “say something about it,” he acted “so classy” and told her to “let them say it – we know the truth.”

Diaz and Foxx previously starred in 2014’s “Annie,” her last film prior to her retirement, as well as in 1999’s “Any Given Sunday,” and said on Tuesday that the “only reason” she came back for “Back in Action” was because she’d be working with Foxx.

The “There’s Something About Mary” star also said that coming back to acting after 10 years “was like riding a bike.”

“Back in Action” is an action-comedy that stars Diaz, Foxx, Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close and is expected to be available to stream on Netflix in 2024.

