Biden gets low marks on Israel, particularly from young voters, new polling finds

(CNN) — Only one-third of registered voters approve of President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a new poll from The New York Times and Siena College finds, with young voters especially likely to express dissatisfaction.

Biden’s overall approval rating stands at 37% among registered voters, according to the poll, with a slightly lower 33% approving specifically of his handling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Among voters younger than 30, his approval rating stands at 26% overall and 20% on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Overall, 19% of registered voters say both that they disapprove of Biden on the conflict and that it’s because he’s too supportive of Israel, rising to 45% among voters younger than 30.

A 54% majority of registered voters support the US providing additional economic and military aid to Israel, with 38% opposed. But voters say, 48% to 30%, that Israel is not taking enough precautions to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

The results are broadly in line with other recent polling this month, including a Pew Research survey that found significant partisan and generational divides over the Israel-Hamas war. In CNN’s most recent Poll of Polls average, Biden’s average approval rating among US adults stands at 38%.

As CNN previously reported, tensions are mounting between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over mounting civilian casualties in Gaza. Biden is under increasing pressure, domestically and internationally, to push Netanyahu away from the heavy bombardment of Gaza, which has sparked global outcry and calls for a sustained ceasefire.

Asked whom they trust more to handle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict between Biden and former President Donald Trump, 46% of registered voters in the Times/Siena poll say Trump, 38% Biden, and 15% are unsure. Just 1% of registered voters name the situation in Israel as the most important issue currently facing the US, with 34% naming economic- or inflation-related concerns.

The poll also tested a hypothetical general election matchup between Biden and Trump and found no clear leader. Among all registered voters, Trump takes 46% to Biden’s 44%. Among those considered likely to vote at this early stage, Biden takes 47% to Trump’s 45%.

The Times/Siena poll also finds Trump leading Biden among registered voters who did not participate in the 2020 election, a finding that mirrors other recent polling.

The New York Times/Siena College poll of 1,016 registered voters nationwide was conducted by telephone using live operators from December 10-14, 2023. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for registered voters.

