A man claiming to be a former Russian officer wants to give evidence to the ICC about Ukraine crimes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Russian claiming to be a former officer with the Wagner Group has arrived in the Netherlands and says he wants to provide evidence to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating atrocities in the war in Ukraine. Dutch news program EenVandaag reported Monday that Igor Salikov had flown into the Netherlands. The news show spoke to him via a videolink. He is believed to have applied for asylum and could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Salikov said he was in eastern Ukraine in 2014 when conflict erupted there and in 2022 when Russia invaded its neighbor. He has told EenVandaag: “I know where the orders came from.” He also claims to have information about the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in 2014.

