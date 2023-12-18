WARM WEEK AHEAD

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 20's and 30's.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with highs in the 40's and 50's with calm and fair weather skies.

EXTENDED: Pattern change looks possible by the Holiday weekend. Cold and a chance for a few flurries closer to the Saturday. Right now, timing looks to be late Saturday-Sunday (Christmas Eve). Too early to call on how much snow (if any at all) but a forecast to watch and keep updates on.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more clear details.