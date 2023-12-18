Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion. The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt. Nippon, which will pay $55 per share for U.S. Steel, said Monday that the deal will bolster its manufacturing and technology capabilities. It will also expand Nippon’s production in the U.S. and add sto its positions in Japan, India and the ASEAN region.