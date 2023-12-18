Several feared dead or injured as a massive fuel depot explosion rocks Guinea’s capital

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — An explosion and inferno at Guinea’s main fuel depot in the capital of Conakry has left several people dead or injured. Guinea’s presidency says the fire broke out at the Guinean Petroleum Company depot shortly after a massive explosion past midnight Sunday. The area in the heart of the Kaloum administrative district is home to most government offices. It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire at the depot that supplies most of the fuel in Guinea, raising fears of a major supply disruption. Officials have not confirmed any casualty figures though local media reported dozens of people were hurt, most of them hospitalized with serious injuries. Local media reported at least four dead.

