Quaker Oats recalls dozens of products over foodborne illness risk

By Eva Rothenberg, CNN

New York (CNN) — Quaker Oats on Friday recalled more than 40 granola bar and cereal products because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected foods include the classic Chewy granola bar variety pack, the chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals, and even granola bars that are included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes, according to a list reported by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall,” the FDA said in a news release announcing the recall.

The potentially contaminated products have “best by” dates ranging until October 2024 and were sold across all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in animal products, fruits and vegetables, flour, and processed foods like prepared entrees, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates more than 1 million cases of foodborne illness every year are caused by this bacteria.

Most healthy people who are exposed to Salmonella experience a host of symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

However, the CDC warns that children under the age of five, adults older than 65, and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are at higher risk of contracting a serious or even fatal infection.

Customers who purchased these products should reach out to Quaker Oats at https://www.quakergranolarecall.com/, where they’ll be asked what products they purchased, how much they paid for them, and to send a picture of the boxes or store receipts for verification purposes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.