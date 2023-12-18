Pueblo PD attempting to identify vehicle/person involved in drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle and person(s) that was involved in a drive-by shooting in November.

According to the PPD, officers responded to a reported drive-by shooting just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 9 on Wheatridge Dr. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were hit multiple times by bullets.

The PPD is trying to identify the vehicle and person(s) in the vehicle seen in the image above and in the video found at the following link: HELP IDENTIFY VEHICLE/PERSON(S)

If you have information on the whereabouts of these individuals or the vehicle, you are encouraged to contact Detective Reid Herrera at (719)-553-3249. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-

7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.