Pakistan is stunned as party of imprisoned ex-PM Khan uses AI to replicate his voice for a speech
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to supporters. Analysts say the stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections. The replicated voice of Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure was used to address a virtual event on social media. More than a million people watched the four-minute speech written by Khan in prison and delivered by AI. It was not immediately clear if the PTI violated any laws. Khan’s public addresses are heavily restricted in Pakistan. The government has not commented.