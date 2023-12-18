Myanmar Supreme Court rejects ousted leader Suu Kyi’s special appeal in bribery conviction

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s Supreme Court has rejected a special appeal by the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her conviction in a case in which she was charged with corruption for allegedly receiving gold and thousands of dollars as a bribe from a former political colleague, a legal official said. Monday’s conviction comes after she was sentenced to five years in prison in April last year after being found guilty of bribery. Her lawyers, before they were served with gag orders in late 2021, said she rejected all the corruption allegations against her as “absurd.”

