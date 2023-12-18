Louisiana State Police reinstate trooper accused of withholding video in Black man’s deadly arrest

The Louisiana State Police are reinstating a veteran trooper who had been accused of withholding graphic body-camera footage of a fatal traffic stop. The video shows another officer dragging Black motorist Ronald Greene by his ankle shackles during his deadly arrest in 2019. A state police spokesman says Lt. John Clary will return to duty this week. It comes weeks after state prosecutors dismissed an obstruction of justice charge against him. The dismissal came after Clary agreed to testify against a colleague accused of forcing Greene to lie facedown and handcuffed for more than nine minutes. Clary was the ranking trooper at the scene of Greene’s death.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.