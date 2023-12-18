Liberal group appeals ruling letting Trump stay on ballot to Michigan Supreme Court

A liberal group is appealing a ruling that allows former President Donald Trump to stay on the Michigan primary ballot to the state supreme court. Free Speech For People is appealing the ruling earlier this month by the Michigan court of appeals that the Republican party can place whomever they want on their primary ballot. Free Speech For People sought to remove Trump under a rarely used constitutional clause prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office. It’s one of dozens of lawsuits seeking to end Trump’s campaign under the 14th Amendment. None have been successful.

