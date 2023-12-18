Larry Kramer, outgoing CEO of mega climate funder the Hewlett Foundation, looks back on his tenure

The longtime president of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Larry Kramer, will step down from his role at the end of 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press, Kramer talks about how Hewlett became the largest climate funder in the world for a decade starting in 2007. He also led new bodies of work at the foundation around cybersecurity, political polarization in the context of democracy and reimagining capitalism. An expert in constitutional law, Kramer will go on to be the president and vice chancellor of the London School of Economics and Political Science. The Hewlett Foundation has launched a search to hire a replacement.

